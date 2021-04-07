Wellesley 5th graders spell it out at elementary school-wide Bee

The Wellesley Central Council of Parent Teacher Organizations ran its first Wellesley Public Schools 5th Grade Spelling Bee for spellers from all seven bricks-and-mortar schools and Remote Learning School. The competition began with preliminary rounds and ended with finals. A total of 70 5th graders participated.

Judges included PTO presidents and elementary school principals.

During the final round, three spellers from each school competed for the top honors. And the winners are…

1st place winners (tied)

Cole Delgado (from RLS)

Ranting Lan (from RLS)

2nd place winner

Darren Peng (from Sprague)

Congratulations to the top dawgs and all participants.

MORE:

Wellesley Scholarship Foundation wins 2020 online spelling bee