Wellesley Business Buzz: Glendi Studios wants to get you dancing; Sidewalk Saturdays return to Wellesley Square this weekend; Autism services expand into Wellesley; Be successful for free

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Glendi Studio wants to get your dancing

A new Mediterranean “lifestyle brand” dubbed Glendi is angling to open a dance studio this summer at 277 Linden St. (aka, Linden Place) in the plaza that includes Dunkin’ Donuts.

Virtual or in-person dance-inspired workouts will get you moving to beats like those from dance parties in Mykonos, Tel Aviv, etc., according to the team. They’re seeking dancers to work as instructors (I reached out to the contact… to get more info, not to teach dance… but haven’t heard back yet).

Sidewalk Saturdays return to Wellesley Square this weekend

The first in a series of sidewalk sales in Wellesley and Church Squares will take place on April 24, and more are to come May 22, June 19, July 17, August 21, and September 18.

New this year is a concert series featuring local musicians from noon-2pm at Central Park in front of the Wellesley Square post office.

Sidewalk Saturdays and the music series are a partnership between the Wellesley Square Merchants Association and the Select Board.

Autism services expand into Wellesley

Lifeworks, a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced that it is expanding its services to include adult autism support in 40 communities in the Department of Developmental Services Boston Metro Region, in addition to its existing youth and family autism services in Newton and parts of Norfolk county.

Lifeworks will establish an Adult Autism Support Center within its West Roxbury office that will help individuals and families navigate autism-related services, provide workshops and caregiver training, and participate in social and recreational activities.

Be successful for free

MassBay will offer three free success workshops for high school students during April vacation week.

Workshops offered are How to Succeed as a Remote Learner (Tue., Apr. 20, 6pm – 8pm); Self Advocacy (Wed., Apr. 21, 6pm – 8pm); and Time Management (Thur., Apr. 22, 6pm – 8pm).

To learn more information about these workshops or to register to attend, students can contact MassBay’s Office of Corporate Partnership & Workforce Development, [email protected].

Got tips on business openings, closings or whatever, feel free to email us here: [email protected]

Also email us if you’re interested in sponsoring our weekly Wellesley Business Buzz roundup.