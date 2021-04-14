Wellesley Community Bulletin Board

The Swellesley Report

Check out the Community Bulletin Board section on The Swellesley Report, a place to find out about exciting events going on in the area.

Featured this week:

Wellesley Nursery School in the Hills

PreK & Preschool openings for 2021-2022
[email protected]
781-237-9137

Wellesley Square salon news

Spacious, bright, and sunny hair salon overlooking the village in Wellesley Square has one chair available for the right stylist …. interested parties please call or text 781-223-8558

Little Arnie’s Cleaning Service

Old-fashioned, white-glove service
[email protected]
617-420-5579

“Quick Sketch” pencil portraits

Pencil portraits from life.
Ready-to-frame standard size of 11″ x 14″
617-721-5330

Wellesley Youth Lacrosse

Spring season will run through mid-June
All ability levels welcome!
Go Raiders!

The Concord Review History Camp

Seminar for middle school students
Promotes a love for history by allowing students to conduct in-depth  research into their chosen historical topic.
[email protected]

Summer Programs at the Rivers School Conservatory

Unique summer programs for students of every interest, age, and level.
Jazz and contemporary music; jazz ensembles
Percussion workshop; orchestra.

Here’s how to have your business or non-profit’s flyer appear on The Swellesley Report’s Community Bulletin Board at a nominal rate

