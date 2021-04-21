Wellesley Community Bulletin Board

Check out the Community Bulletin Board section on The Swellesley Report, a place to find out about exciting events going on in the area.

Featured this week:

Wellesley Square salon news

Spacious, bright, and sunny hair salon overlooking the village in Wellesley Square has one chair available for the right stylist …. interested parties please call or text 781-223-8558

“Quick Sketch” pencil portraits

Pencil portraits from life.

Ready-to-frame standard size of 11″ x 14″

617-721-5330

Seminar for middle school students

Promotes a love for history by allowing students to conduct in-depth research into their chosen historical topic.

[email protected]

Unique summer programs for students of every interest, age, and level.

Jazz and contemporary music; jazz ensembles

Percussion workshop; orchestra.

Members and friends are invited to help honor Black lives harmed and lost.

Monthly 15-minute silent village in front of 309 Washington Street.

Wed., May 5, 12:30pm & Wed., June 2, 12:30pm

Here’s how to have your business or non-profit’s flyer appear on The Swellesley Report’s Community Bulletin Board at a nominal rate