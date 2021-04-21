Wellesley Community Bulletin Board

Check out the Community Bulletin Board section on The Swellesley Report, a place to find out about exciting events going on in the area.
Featured this week:
Wellesley Square salon news
“Quick Sketch” pencil portraits
Pencil portraits from life.
Ready-to-frame standard size of 11″ x 14″
617-721-5330
The Concord Review History Camp
Seminar for middle school students
Promotes a love for history by allowing students to conduct in-depth research into their chosen historical topic.
[email protected]
Summer Programs at the Rivers School Conservatory
Unique summer programs for students of every interest, age, and level.
Jazz and contemporary music; jazz ensembles
Percussion workshop; orchestra.
UU Wellesley Hills
Members and friends are invited to help honor Black lives harmed and lost.
Monthly 15-minute silent village in front of 309 Washington Street.
Wed., May 5, 12:30pm & Wed., June 2, 12:30pm
Here’s how to have your business or non-profit’s flyer appear on The Swellesley Report’s Community Bulletin Board at a nominal rate
Leave a Reply