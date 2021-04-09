Wellesley COVID-19 update: More than 1 in 5 residents fully vaxed

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from 19% to 22% over the past week, according to data released by the state on Thursday.

Wellesley has nearly 6,500 residents fully vaccinated, and the state is now up over 1.6 million fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts 38% of its population with at least 1 dose, up from 33% a week ago. The percentage of those fully vaccinated in the 65-74 age range rose from 54% to 64%.

COVID-19 cases have also been on the rise in town.

All Massachusetts residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine. Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby. It is expected that more sites will come online as part of the preregistration process in April.

Timeline for remaining groups:

April 19th: General public ages 16 years of age and older