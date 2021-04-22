Wellesley COVID-19 update: Nearly a third of residents fully vaccinated

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from 26% to 31% over the past week, with big jumps within certain age ranges, according to data released by the state.

Wellesley has nearly 9,100 residents fully vaccinated, and the state now approaches 2.2 million fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts more than half of its population with at least 1 dose, up from 46% a week ago. Nearly three-quarters of those in the age range of 65-74 are now fully vaccinated, and a third of those in the 30-49 age range have been fully vaccinated. A big jump was seen among those age 30-49, with fully vaccinated increasing from 34% to 47%.

Wellesley’s COVID-19 numbers are heading in the wrong direction, otherwise. Case, daily incidence rate and test positivity are all up, with the community and schools bracing for what happens following this week’s April vacation.

All Massachusetts residents can now preregister and book an appointment via mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

