Wellesley COVID-19 update: Younger age groups flocking to vaccines

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from 31% to 36% over the past week, with big jumps within certain age ranges, according to data released by the state.

Wellesley has more than 10,500 residents fully vaccinated, and the state now has surpassed 2.4 million fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts more than half of its population with at least 1 dose. Significant increases were seen among age groups only recently eligible for shots. Those in the 50-64 age bracket fully vaccinated rose from 47% to 59% and those in the 30-49 group fully vaccinated increased from 33% to 41%. The 20-29 age group saw a jump from 15% to 20% fully vaxxed.

Wellesley’s COVID-19 numbers, including average daily incidence rate, are starting to head in the right direction, too. The Health Department expressed some relief during the Board of Health meeting on Monday that Babson College had wrapped up classes, as the school has accounted for more than its fair share of cases in town.

All Massachusetts residents can now preregister and book an appointment via mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.