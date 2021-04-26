Wellesley forum, part 2—raising awareness about anti-Asian discrimination

Wellesley residents are invited by World of Wellesley and Wellesley Chinese Language School to take part in “Making the Invisible Visible,” part 2 of a virtual forum to raise awareness about increased racism, violence and discrimination faced by the Asian community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, May 2, at 7pm-8:30pm, join a panel of three expert presenters, followed by a Q&A and a community discussion.
Presenters include:
Elisabeth Chan, Educator and Ph.D. candidate,
Jennifer Nwachukwu, Council, Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law
Linda Charmaraman, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist Director, Youth Media & Wellbeing Research Lab at the Centers for Women, Wellesley College.
Registration is required and free to the community.
