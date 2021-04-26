Wellesley forum, part 2—raising awareness about anti-Asian discrimination

Wellesley residents are invited by World of Wellesley and Wellesley Chinese Language School to take part in “Making the Invisible Visible,” part 2 of a virtual forum to raise awareness about increased racism, violence and discrimination faced by the Asian community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, May 2, at 7pm-8:30pm, join a panel of three expert presenters, followed by a Q&A and a community discussion.