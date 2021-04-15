Wellesley Give & Take update

Wellesley’s Department of Public Works is formulating plans to reopen its Reusables area (aka, Give & Take) at the end of this month (no specific date announced yet).

Last year, during the pandemic, the RDF went to a schedule of allowing people to drop stuff off one week, then browse and take treasures the following week, alternating throughout the year.

DPW Director David Cohen says in light of feedback from people who said that system resulted in too long of a wait between taking or leaving, the RDF this time around will have a hybrid plan. The area will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with alternating drops and pickups. More details to come on exactly how that will work.

A key component of the plan will involve having a staff member in the area, especially on pickup days, Cohen said.

More RDF updates

Document Destruction Day is on May 16 , 10am-3pm. Lots of rules to follow, and no, you can’t bring your shredded stuff home as souvenirs.

Paint drop-off at the RDF will be from 3-6pm on the first Thursday of the month, from April-October.

Household Hazardous Collection Day. Last year it was held in the fall, delayed due to COVID-19. This time around, due to budget restrictions and unavailability of the vendor, the DPW is looking at whether it can hold the event over the summer or in the fall again.

Recycling up: Residential recycling is up 13% over last year, and Cohen refers to this as a "COVID uptick." There's nothing the team sees to indicate that will continue going forward, but it will see.