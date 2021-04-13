Wellesley Hackathons coming up for ages 5 – 14+

The Wellesley Education Foundation has partnered with two Wellesley coding companies—iCode and Code Ninjas—who are offering Hackathons for students to enjoy. Hacks are broken into age groups and themes and students can participate in one hack per company.

DATES OF HACKATHONS: April 24th & 25th

ADDITIONAL DATES: To set everyone up for success, workshops and office hours take place before the Hackathon, April 13th – 23rd.

Here are all the details for each of the Hackathon options.

While there is no cost to participate in the Hackathons, the See Yourself in STEM Program is raising funds for critical diversity, equity and inclusion work.

The suggested donation to fund each participant’s registration in either of the Hackathon events is $35.