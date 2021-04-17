Wellesley Historical Society online lecture: Ben Franklin, The Early Years

Join the Wellesley Historical Society for an online lecture by Olin College Professor Rob Martello about the early years of Ben Franklin. The event takes place on April 22 at 7pm, and is free to attend

More about the talk

Benjamin Franklin is rightly praised for his transformative achievements as a scientist, statesman, philanthropist, diplomat, and inventor, and the city of Philadelphia hails him as one of their greatest heroes. In this talk, Robert Martello, Professor of the History of Science and Technology at Olin College, will explore Franklin’s earliest years. Franklin’s story begins right here in Boston with his childhood as one of the 17 children of a hardworking candle maker, and his earliest experiences allowed him to develop the skills that catapulted him to worldwide fame. Franklin’s experiences as an apprentice printer, his daring and illegal relocation to Philadelphia, and his dynamic career as a young printer, newspaper editor, postmaster, and writer offer a thrilling story of artisan traditions, literary and entrepreneurial innovation, and social mobility in early America.

Advanced Registration Required via Zoom. Click here to register.

More information available: www. wellesleyhistoricalsociety. org/programs