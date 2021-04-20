Wellesley library to open temporary location in the former Talbot’s space, and more details

The Wellesley Free Library has announced its Temporary Main Library location at 50 Central Street in the former Talbots space. Starting April 27 patrons can visit the Wellesley Square location to drop off returns, pick up holds, and express browse for 15-minutes.
There will not be a book drop at the location, but a 24/7 manual book drop outside the Main Library parking garage entrance will be installed and accessible during the renovation.
There will be no access to the Main Library parking lot or the automated book drop.
The Main Library, which is getting a new roof and an interior renovation, will close on April 23 and is expected to reopen in early September.
Temporary Main Library hours, 50 Central St.:
Mon: 9am—8pm
Tues: 9am—8pm
Wed: 9am—8pm
Thurs: 9am—8pm
Fri: 9am—6pm
Sat: 9am—5pm
*Returns accepted during open hours.
*Limit of 10 patrons in building at one time
*Masks and social distancing required
What about the branches?
Starting April 27, holds pick-up and 15 minute express browsing will be available at the Hills & Fells Branches. Here are the details:
Hills Branch: 210 Washington Street
Tues: 10am—8pm
Wed: 10am—5pm
Thurs: 10am—8pm
Fri: 10am—5pm
*24/7 book drop available.
*Limit of 10 patrons in building at one time
*Masks and social distancing required
Fells Branch: 308 Weston Road
Tues: 10am—5pm
Wed: 10am—5pm
Thurs: 10am—5pm
Fri: 10am—5pm
*24/7 book drop available.
* Limit of 6 patrons in building at one time
* Masks and social distancing required
