Wellesley library to open temporary location in the former Talbot’s space, and more details

The Wellesley Free Library has announced its Temporary Main Library location at 50 Central Street in the former Talbots space. Starting April 27 patrons can visit the Wellesley Square location to drop off returns, pick up holds, and express browse for 15-minutes.

There will not be a book drop at the location, but a 24/7 manual book drop outside the Main Library parking garage entrance will be installed and accessible during the renovation.

There will be no access to the Main Library parking lot or the automated book drop.

The Main Library, which is getting a new roof and an interior renovation, will close on April 23 and is expected to reopen in early September.

Temporary Main Library hours, 50 Central St.:

Mon: 9am—8pm

Tues: 9am—8pm

Wed: 9am—8pm

Thurs: 9am—8pm

Fri: 9am—6pm

Sat: 9am—5pm

*Returns accepted during open hours.

*Limit of 10 patrons in building at one time

*Masks and social distancing required

What about the branches?

Starting April 27, holds pick-up and 15 minute express browsing will be available at the Hills & Fells Branches. Here are the details:

Hills Branch: 210 Washington Street

Tues: 10am—8pm

Wed: 10am—5pm

Thurs: 10am—8pm

Fri: 10am—5pm

*24/7 book drop available.

*Limit of 10 patrons in building at one time

*Masks and social distancing required

Fells Branch: 308 Weston Road

Tues: 10am—5pm

Wed: 10am—5pm

Thurs: 10am—5pm

Fri: 10am—5pm

*24/7 book drop available.

* Limit of 6 patrons in building at one time

* Masks and social distancing required