Wellesley Multicultural Festival is virtual on April 10th

Explore global cultural heritage with the World of Wellesley at the Wellesley Multicultural Festival (WMCF). Registration is free for attendees and programing is multi-generational and diverse.

The WMCF is a town-wide, annual event, organized in partnership with the community and core values of the Wellesley Public Schools which raises important questions for citizens, public administrators, and political leaders by asking for recognition of and respect for cultural heritage and its differences.

For more information please contact Rama K. Ramaswamy at [email protected]

More here about the WMCF program.