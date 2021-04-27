Wellesley Police log: Bone mystery solved; road rage report alleges handgun shown; inspection sticker hijinks

Wellesley MA police log for the week of April 19-25:

On April 19, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Officer Gerard spoke with an employee from a car dealership on Worcester Street about some tires and rims being stolen. There were 4 tires and rims stolen from a minivan sometimes between 5:00 p.m. on April 18th and 7:00 a.m. on April 19th. The vehicle was damaged in the process of the tires and rims being removed. Detectives responded and processed the scene. The incident is under investigation.

On April 20, 2021 at 4:04 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to a residence for a medical call. While at the call it was observed that the elderly female may be in need of services as some of the plumbing in the residence was not properly functioning. The Elder Affairs Officers will follow up with family members, the Council on Aging and Springwell Elder Services to ensure the family is aware of services available.

On April 20, 2021 at 7:02 p.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street at Weston Road when he observed a white Ford pickup truck with an expired registration. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. The operator stated he did not have his license or the vehicle registration with him. A query of the vehicle’s registration showed that it had expired in December 2020 and the inspection sticker expired in September 2018. Officer Mankavech noticed the vehicle had an inspection sticker affixed to the windshield that indicated it expires in July 2021. Upon examination of the attached sticker Officer Mankavech found that it belonged to a red Ford pickup truck. A query of the operator’s information revealed that his license was suspended. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Possession of a Forged Registry Document, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Expired Inspection Sticker.

On April 21, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. an officer spoke with a resident who stated they had located a large bone while walking in wooded area of Rosemary Brook Reservation. The male party stated the bone was large and resembled a human femur bone. He took a photograph of the photo and forwarded it to the officer. The officer forwarded the photograph to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The photograph was examined by a doctor at the Medical Examiner’s Office who advised that it was a tibia bone from a white tailed deer.

On April 22, 2021 at 2:03 p.m. Officer Shore spoke with an elderly female party who suffers from memory loss. The female party stated that a maintenance worker in her apartment building had come into her apartment a few weeks prior and pushed her. Officer Shore spoke with the property manager and maintenance department and there had not been any recent work done in her apartment. He also spoke with family members who indicated the reporting party’s memory issues had recently worsened. Officer Shore notified the department’s social worker who will be working with the family to arrange for additional assistance for the elderly female party.

On April 21, 2021 at 7:52 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a female party regarding several fraudulent charges on her credit card from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. The reporting party had spoken with the credit card company and was advised she would not be responsible for the charges and they requested that she notify her local police department.

On April 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Chevrolet sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. He confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 72 mph in a 50 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. The male operator stated he had a learner’s permit but not a license. Officer Shore confirmed that he did not possess a driver’s license and that the vehicle was not properly registered or insured. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Speeding.

On April 23, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. Officer Dennehy spoke with a male reporting party who stated that a neighbor’s contractor had placed some of their materials on his property. Officer Dennehy spoke with the contractor who moved the materials.

On April 23, 2021 at 5:14 p.m. Officer Barros spoke with a male reporting party regarding identity theft where his debit card was stolen and purchases had been made with the card. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On April 24, 2021 at 5:41 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street near Washington Street for a report of a road rage incident. The reporting party stated one of the occupants in the vehicle had shown a handgun. The reporting party then stated the vehicle exited Worcester Street onto Cliff Road and then turned quickly onto Garden Road. Officer Harris located the vehicle as it turned back onto Cliff Road and stopped the vehicle. He spoke with the operator and passenger who stated they had been followed by another vehicle since getting off Route 128 and they exited Worcester Street to try to get away from the vehicle. They did not know why the vehicle was following them and stated there was no gun in the car. When officers attempted to call the reporting party back to get more information he stated he thought someone in the vehicle had a gun and then the call was disconnected and when called back he did not answer the phone.

On April 25, 2021 at 10:24 a.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a female party who stated while moving a Chanel purse may have been stolen. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.