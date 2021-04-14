Wellesley Police log: Sneaking into stables; pricey check scheme; neighbor throwdown

Wellesley Police log for the week of :

Arrests

On April 5, 2021 at 10:44 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement when he observed a Honda sedan and conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration. Officer Mankavech then observed the vehicle begin to make several lane changes and travel into the breakdown lane. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. He did not have a driver’s license and indicated the vehicle had been rented by a friend. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On April 5, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a male reporting party who stated he was the victim of a fraudulent check scheme. He stated that he had been hired by a company to handle financial transactions between them and other businesses. He had looked up the companies prior to conducting business and believed them to be legitimate. The 1st check he received from the company that hired him in the amount of $170,639 cleared his business account before he distributed payments to other companies. He was in the process of distributing payments for a 2nd check in the amount of $765,254.95 when he learned the 1st check was fraudulent and was not written by the company listed on the check. He has reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, has put a freeze on his bank account to prevent any further fraudulent activity.

On April 6, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. Officer Poirier received an email from a teacher at the Sprague Elementary School regarding a student’s bicycle that had been stolen. The bicycle was described as a specialized Hotrock 24 mountain bike. The bicycle lock was not functioning and it was placed unlocked on the bicycle rack. At 5:13 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to Oak Street for a report of a bicycle that had been outside all day. It was determined this was the bicycle that was taken from the bike rack earlier in the day.

On April 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. an officer spoke to an employee at Dana Hall School regarding two Wellesley High School students that had trespassed on the property and entered the stables. The Dana Hall Employee had identified the two students via social media posts. Officer Cunningham spoke with the students and their parents and explained they were trespassing and Dana Hall just wished to have the incident documented.

On April 9, 2021 at 4:54 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with a male reporting party who stated his neighbor upstairs was throwing things on the floor. Officer DiCenso spoke with the neighbor who indicated she was unaware she was doing anything that was loud and could potentially disturb a neighbor.

On April 10, 2021 at 1:18 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to a single car motor vehicle crash on Hunnewell Street where utility pole was struck. The driver stated he hit the curb after passing Hastings Street and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then crossed into the opposite travel lane and then struck the utility pole. The operator of the vehicle will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Speeding, Marked Lanes Violation and Operating to Endanger.

On April 10, 2021 at 7:48 a.m. Officer Gaffney was dispatched to a residence on Weston Road for a report of fire. Upon arrival he observed smoke coming from the second story of the residence. The Wellesley Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

On April 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male reporting party about their social security number possibly being compromised. The reporting party stated that a family member had used a website to obtain an IRS number for a non-profit organization and the website was a fraudulent. The family member had provided personal information including their social security number. The reporting party was advised to file the forms on the mass.gov website to report a social security scam and to contact the major credit reporting agencies.

On April 10, 2021 at 7:33 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity theft. The reporting party stated that she received a letter in the mail stating she owed $1,300 to a cable company. She had contacted the cable company and was advised they did not provide services in the town of Wellesley. She checked her credit report and did not see any financial loss and she suspects the letter was a fraudulent letter. The incident is under investigation.