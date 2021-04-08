Wellesley Police log: Suspected opiate overdose proves fatal; service dog calms child; man headed to court for unauthorized dumping

Wellesley Police log for the week of March 23-April 3:

Arrests

On March 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Cunningham was notified that a woman who had an outstanding warrant issued by the Dedham District Court for 6 counts of Credit Card fraud over $1,200, 3 counts of Conspiracy and 6 counts of Identity Fraud was due to board a plane at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to leave the country. She was taken into custody and was transferred to the New York City Police Department. On March 23, 2021 Officer Cunningham was advised that the woman had signed a waiver of extradition and she could be picked up and brought back to Massachusetts to appear in court. On March 30, 2021 Officer Cunningham responded to New York City and took custody of her. She was transported back to the Wellesley Police Department where she was booked, afforded all rights and held on $15,000 bail. She was transported to Dedham District Court on March 31, 2021.

On March 31, 2021 at 7:58 p.m. Officer Harris was notified that the Massachusetts State Police had a party in custody that had an active arrest warrant issued by Dedham District Court for a case originating in Wellesley for Breaking and Entering, Malicious Destruction of Property and Larceny Over $1,200. Officer Harris responded to the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in South Boston where custody of the man was transferred to the Wellesley Police Department. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On March 29, 2021 at 12:05 p.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to a business on William Street for an uncooperative female party in the lobby and would not remove her bicycle from the lobby of the building as requested by security. Officer Shore spoke with the female party who suffers from mental health issues and was eventually able to convince her to move the bicycle outside of the building.

On March 29, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to a business regarding an unwanted female party that had caused a disturbance, was yelling at people and speaking to employees in an alarming manner. Officer Shore was familiar with the individual as he has had many interactions with her. She had made vague threats about harming the reporting party and children in the area. Officer Shore notified the Wellesley Police Department’s social worker that the female party’s behavior had escalated to making threats. The female party was located on Linden Street and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

On March 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an intoxicated male party. The male party had consumed alcohol and taken prescription medication that was not his. The male party suffers from depression and has substance abuse issues. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and officers spoke with family members about options for treatment.

On March 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for an unresponsive male party. Upon arrival they observed an unconscious male party and began CPR. It was believed the male party had overdosed on an opiate and was provided with numerous doses of nasal Naloxone. First responders on scene were unable to resuscitate the male party.

On March 30, 2021 at 6:53 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a male party about a missing wallet. The male party stated he believed he may have dropped his wallet when he was putting air in his tires at a gas station on March 24th or inadvertently left it in the gas station store. Officer Dixon contacted the gas station and was advised the reporting party had contacted them the day he lost the wallet and they had looked to see if it was on the property and reviewed their security camera footage and did not find any footage of a wallet being dropped, lost or stolen.

On April 1, 2021 at 12:24 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke to a female reporting party regarding fraud. She stated she had received a phone call the previous day stating someone had hacked into her Amazon account. She was advised there was a charge of $700 for the purchase of phone. The unknown male party advised her if she wanted to correct the problem she would need to download the Anydesk application on her iPhone which would allow independent remote access to her phone. The male party advised her she needed to purchase a Target gift card for $500 and then once she did that advised her she needed to purchase more Target gift cards. The reporting party had notified her credit card company. A family member had deleted the Anydesk application from her telephone and had taken her phone to be serviced. She had not provided any personal information. She was also advised to change her Amazon password. There are no suspects.

On April 1, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Officers Harris and DiCenso responded to a residence for a child that was acting out. Officer DiCenso was able to calm the child down with her service dog Winnie. After interacting with Winnie for a short period of time child became cooperative. The officers provided the parents with the contact information for the department social worker so they could contact her for assistance or advice on services that could be provided for their child.

On April 2, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. Officer Pino was on patrol on Worcester Street when he noticed a Toyota minivan traveling in front of him and conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration which showed the vehicle owner was potentially wanted by the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for an immigration violation. Officer Pino stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. After contacted the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement were advised that the individual was not a convicted felon and they did not want to take him into custody.

On April 3, 2021 at 2:35 a.m. Officer Rosenberg was on patrol on Grove Street when he observed two young female parties riding bicycles. He attempted to speak to them and they jumped off of their bicycles and ran away. Officers were unable to locate the two female parties. The bicycles they were riding were brought to the police station for safe keeping.

On April 1, 2021 the Wellesley Police Department was contacted by a commercial property owner regarding trash being dumped in one of their commercial dumpsters. Their security cameras captured images of the vehicle involved. Sgt. Gerrans was able to identify the vehicle owner and spoke to him. The male party admitted to dumping trash there but would not reimburse the property owner for the cost of removing the trash. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Disposal of Solid Waste in a Commercial Container of Another Without Consent.

Please help support Swellesley by contributing or advertising