The Wellesley Society of Artists has announced that Margie McGrail Michals’ New Growth painting is the People’s Choice Award winner for its online winter show, based on the public’s votes. Winners of its juried show awards were revealed in February.

Inspired by the theme “The Good Earth,” the exhibition features the work of 55 WSA exhibiting artists.

A grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley’s Al Robinson Fund for the Arts made this exhibition possible.