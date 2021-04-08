Wellesley sports catch-up: Winter All-Scholastics named; U12 hockey girls win championship

We don’t have an official sports reporting staff, so we admittedly cover the topic in a catch-as-catch-can way. But we’ve had a number of things sent our way of late, so here you go:

Winter All-Scholastics named

Congrats to Wellesley High skiers Seth Tobin (alpine), Owen Matejka (nordic) and Sofia Scirica (nordic), and hockey player Lauren Burke, for being named All-Scholastic student-athletes. Lots more earned honorable mention and all-star honors.

U12 hockey girls win championship

Congrats to the Wellesley Youth Hockey U12 girls team, which won the U12 Girls Division South Championship on Saturday, April 3 in overtime. The players, ages 11-12, won their final conference game against the Masco Lady Chieftains at the Ryan Arena in Watertown. The team was coached by Barrett Coakley.