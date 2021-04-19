Wellesley Square concert series to feature locals

The latest effort to revitalize Wellesley Square sounds good to us: A live music series on Saturdays from noon-2pm will feature local musicians. The first show will take place on April 24.

WellesleyRocks, a network of Wellesley musicians coordinated by locals Patrick Hayden and Dr. Shira Doron that has been busy online during the pandemic, will host the series in Wellesley Square at Central Park in front of the post office. Featured acts will include a variety of musical styles from adults and students.

“We’re hoping great music will draw people back downtown!” Hayden writes. “Our retailers here in Wellesley have hung in there throughout the pandemic. We want to thank them for their tenacity and support their businesses.”

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

You can catch the line-up at the WellesleyRocks! website.

