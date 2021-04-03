Wellesley town government news: Advisory Committee seeks members; Select Board office hours; Precinct F Town Meeting member opening

Wellesley town government news:

Advisory Committee seeks to fill 6 slots

The Advisory Committee is seeking interested candidates to fill six upcoming vacancies.

The positions on the 15-member committee will be open at the end of this fiscal year and will be filled by the Town Moderator effective July 1, 2021.

Five of the openings are for three-year terms and one is for a two-year term.

All Wellesley residents and/or Town Meeting Members who are interested in being considered for one of these vacancies should contact Town Moderator Mark Kaplan at [email protected] by April 23, 2021.

Please send a current resume if you have one, as well as a brief description of your background and include:

Any prior involvement in either town government or the community in general;

Any knowledge, expertise, or experience that you have that you feel may be relevant for service on the Advisory Committee; and

The reasons you are interested in being considered for an appointment to the Advisory Committee.

The Advisory Committee functions as the finance committee for the Town, reviewing all requests for annual operating and capital appropriations. It makes recommendations to Town Meeting on all Warrant articles presented during Annual Town Meeting and any Special Town Meetings.

Select Board office hours April 6

Board member Colette Aufranc will host online office hours on Tuesday, April 6 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, Coronavirus, or other issues.

Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at [email protected] You will receive a response confirming your reservation, time, and the Zoom meeting information.

Precinct F needs 1 more Town Meeting member

A special election for Precinct F will take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. to fill a Town Meeting Member vacancy. Precinct F is in the south western end of town.

Section 8A, Chapter 202 of the Acts of 1932 specifies that in the event of a vacancy in the full number of Town Meeting Members, the Town Clerk shall call a special meeting of the Town Meeting Members from the affected precinct to elect a new member until the next annual election.

The special election candidates shall be from the registered voters of the precinct. A quorum for this special meeting is a majority of Precinct F Town Meeting Members.

The special election Town Meeting Member will serve until the next annual election.

Town Meeting Members, or others, should nominate candidates for this position on or before Tuesday April 6, 2021. Nominations should include the candidate name, address and email address if available, and should be submitted in writing or by email.

The nominee’s permission should be secured in advance. Any resident may propose nominations and candidates may propose themselves.

Please submit nominations by email to [email protected] or by phone at 781-431-1019 ext. 2252 no later than April 6.