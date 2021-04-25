Wellesley Town Meeting starts this week

Wellesley’s 2021 Annual Town Meeting begins on Monday, April 26 at 7 p.m, and will be held online via web conference.

Non-Town Meeting members and registered Wellesley voters who would like to participate in remote Town Meeting must sign up with the Town Clerk no later than 48 hours before the meeting. Please email KC Kato ([email protected]) by 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, in order to receive Zoom access to the meeting.

Any citizen who requires ADA accessibility to participate in Town Meeting should also email the Town Clerk.

The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 40.

Information and pre-recorded presentations on the Articles to be considered at Town Meeting are available on the Town website.

Town Meeting is expected to continue on April 27, and possibly on May 3 and May 4.

