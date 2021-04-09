Wellesley Trails Committee shares 6 self-guided Spring walks

The Wellesley Trails Committee’s guided walks scheduled for spring 2021 are canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the volunteer group encourages you to take a self-guided walk in the woods without it.

Check out the Charles River Trail, some of the town’s most interesting geological features, Rockridge Pond, and more in this collection of 6 self-guided walks for Spring 2021.

The Trails Committee, as a subcommittee of the Natural Resources Commission, is responsible for developing new trails and enhancing the trails network.

Wellesley has a total of 46 miles of trails, 28 of which are marked to form an interconnecting network. The town has long trails that connect open spaces across different parts of town and shorter woodland trails that explore Wellesley’s conservation lands.