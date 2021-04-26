Wellesley updating tobacco sales rules; fines for selling to minors going way up

Wellesley’s Health Department isn’t all about COVID-19. This past week’s Board of Health meeting included an update on the town’s tobacco sales regulations, which are being revised and have been run through town administration, counsel, and Health Department approvals. Next up will be the Board of Health itself, which is reviewing proposed changes.

A big change is syncing up town fines to be in line with state regulations. This will mean that instead of $100, $200, and $300 fines (first, second, third offenses) for selling tobacco products to minors that sellers will instead be nailed with $1,000, $2,000, and $5,ooo fines for items that fall under state rules. “A heavy fine, but the intent is to not have these violations,” said Health Director Lenny Izzo.

Other updates include information on cigars and rolling papers.

Wellesley has issued 10 permits for tobacco sales and as the rules stand, that number wouldn’t rise. The question is whether Wellesley might want to reduce that number by eliminating permits once holders give them up rather than allowing another business to take the permits over. This is what Needham is doing, Izzo said.