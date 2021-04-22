The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Wetlands Protection Committee wants you

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission (NRC) is seeking applications from Wellesley residents to fill an Associate Wetlands Protection Committee position. This environmental protection role is to consider and vote upon applications in the case of absence, inability to act, conflict of interest on the part of any member, or in the event of a vacancy on the Committee.

Residents with experience in environmental science, natural resource management, science, botany, ecology, conservation, forestry, engineering, land use and law, and those with bilingual skills, or a strong interest in environmental protection, are especially encouraged to apply.

vernal pool sabrina lake trail

This is a 5-member board of volunteers with the power and authority to administer and enforce the provisions of the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act (MGL Ch. 131 §40) and the Wellesley Wetlands Protection Bylaw (Article 44). The Committee is responsible for reviewing and permitting any proposed work within a Wetland Buffer Zone, a Riverfront Area, or a Wetland Resource Area.

The Wetlands Protection Committee meets on a 21-day schedule on Thursday evenings at 6:30PM. See what you’re getting yourself into by viewing the April 22 meeting.

Interested residents should submit a letter and/or resume detailing qualifications, interests, and any additional information they deem relevant to [email protected] by Friday, May 7. Please include “Wetlands Position” in the email subject line. Questions? Contact NRC Director Brandon Schmitt at (781) 431-1019, Ext. 2298.

print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Fran's Flowers
Clearhaven Recovery