Wellesley woman pleads not guilty to child rape charges

Caitlin Harding, 37, has pleaded not guilty to charges she raped a middle school student while a teacher in Hudson, Mass., in 2010, according to an Associated Press report.

The Wellesley resident was arraigned on Friday via videoconference on multiple charges, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. She has been released, but must stay away from the victim and witnesses, and is forbidden from having unsupervised contact with children through work, according to a Boston Globe account.