Wellesley’s top 2021 dog names & breeds

Wellesley’s population of licensed dogs has grown a bit over the past year to 2,861, according to 2021 data from the town clerk’s office, though it doesn’t appear pandemic pups have overrun the town. But we’re sure the town’s dogs have been swell companions during this stretch.

As in years past, Labrador Retrievers rule, with nearly 400 of them in town, though they’ve got plenty of company in Golden Retrievers, Golden Doodles, Labradoodles, and mixed breeds.

Among the rarest breeds in town, with just one licensed dog apiece, are Doberman Pinscher, Redbone Coonhound, and Silky Terrier.

Bella is back on top as the most popular dog name in town, after looking up at Lucy for the past two years. Lucy is now #2, though note that alternate spellings of many dog names can make compiling precise data messy.

Scout has blasted its way into the #3 spot after not cracking the Top 5 a year ago, as there are now 26 dogs with this name vs. 22 a year ago.

Top Dog Names 2021:

28 Bella

27 Lucy

26 Scout

24 Charlie & Cooper

23 Bailey & Teddy

Top Dog Breeds 2021:

395 Labrador Retriever

258 Golden Retriever

175 Golden Doodle

154 Labradoodle

133 Mixed Breed

More than 1,000 Wellesley dogs hold exclusive rights to their names in town. Among them: Zelly, Yoshi, Tuggar, Skye, and Mustang Sally.

Other notable names:

We’re among royalty with Princesses Eloise, Katerina, and Heartbeat. Plus Richard Duke of Gloucester (Your Grace)

There must be back stories on Stella Mayonnaise Rainbows and Commodore Barnaby Puppypants Brummer Bolton II

The spirit of Harry Potter’s alive in Gryffindor and Albus Dumbledore

The number of dogs named Brady, for perhaps obvious reasons, isn’t on the rise: 12 this year vs. 15 last year.

Bonus: Some of Wellesley’s photogenic dogs:

See full list embedded below.



