Wellesley’s top 2021 dog names & breeds

Wellesley’s population of licensed dogs has grown a bit over the past year to 2,861, according to 2021 data from the town clerk’s office, though it doesn’t appear pandemic pups have overrun the town. But we’re sure the town’s dogs have been swell companions during this stretch.

english setters
English Setters Holly and Lady

 

As in years past, Labrador Retrievers rule, with nearly 400 of them in town, though they’ve got plenty of company in Golden Retrievers, Golden Doodles, Labradoodles, and mixed breeds.

kona lab
Kona: 1 of 6 Wellesley dogs with that name. 1 of nearly 400 labs

 

Among the rarest breeds in town, with just one licensed dog apiece, are Doberman Pinscher, Redbone Coonhound, and Silky Terrier.

Bella is back on top as the most popular dog name in town, after looking up at Lucy for the past two years. Lucy is now #2, though note that alternate spellings of many dog names can make compiling precise data messy.

Scout has blasted its way into the #3 spot after not cracking the Top 5 a year ago, as there are now 26 dogs with this name vs. 22 a year ago.

scout dog
This 6-month-old Standard Bernedoodle is one of Wellesley’s newest dogs named Scout.

 

Top Dog Names 2021:

  • 28 Bella
  • 27 Lucy
  • 26 Scout
  • 24 Charlie & Cooper
  • 23 Bailey & Teddy

Top Dog Breeds 2021:

  • 395 Labrador Retriever
  • 258 Golden Retriever
  • 175 Golden Doodle
  • 154 Labradoodle
  • 133 Mixed Breed

More than  1,000 Wellesley dogs hold exclusive rights to their names in town. Among them: Zelly, Yoshi, Tuggar, Skye, and Mustang Sally.
Other notable names:

  • We’re among royalty with Princesses Eloise, Katerina, and Heartbeat. Plus Richard Duke of Gloucester (Your Grace)
  • There must be back stories on Stella Mayonnaise Rainbows and Commodore Barnaby Puppypants Brummer Bolton II
  • The spirit of Harry Potter’s alive in Gryffindor and Albus Dumbledore

The number of dogs named Brady, for perhaps obvious reasons, isn’t on the rise: 12 this year vs. 15 last year.

Bonus: Some of Wellesley’s photogenic dogs:

Ellie (Eleanor) and she is a hound mix
Ellie (Eleanor), a hound mix

 

Wendy at Morse’s pond!
Wendy at Morses Pond

 

Obi age 11 wheaten terrier
Obi, an 11-year-old Wheaten Terrier, and friend

 

winnie
Wellesley Police Community Resource Service Dog Winnie, an English Cream
Golden Retriever

 

ridgeback dog
6-month-old Mapenzi, 1 of 12 Rhodesian Ridgebacks in town

 

See full list embedded below.

Download (XLSX, Unknown)

