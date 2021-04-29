WMLP tackles GHG with WECARE in support of CAP

Beginning in July, Wellesley Municipal Light Plant (WMLP) electricity customers will see their monthly bills rise by 4% so that the light plant can purchase more renewable electricity and possibly support other green projects, such as community solar generation gear and public charging stations.

As approved by Town Meeting last year, customers will need to opt out of the program if they choose not to participate. Only 10% of customers at that time had opted in to the program. (Those who wish to opt out can send email to [email protected] or call customer service at (781) 235-7600.)

The light plant is hoping that most will choose to remain in the program, dubbed WECARE as the result of some impressive lingual gymnastics. The acronym stands for Wellesley Electric Customers Accelerated Reduction of Emissions.

Taking part in the program will help the town in its effort to slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through its emerging Climate Action Plan (CAP).

While taking part in the program will nudge up monthly bills by $4.60 on average, the WMLP stresses that you’re still paying way less than those with other local providers.

