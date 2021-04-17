Your Wellesley authority on ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Netflix TV series

I came clean in a post in March that I’m probably not THE best person to ask about the popular Netflix show “Ginny & Georgia,” set in the fictional community of Wellsbury that some take to be Wellesley. I’ve watched an episode and a half, and didn’t feel like I was quite the target audience.

But I do know a thing or two about Wellesley, so it did make sense for a Boston Globe writer to hit me up for thoughts on whether Wellsbury is Wellesley (“The idyllic New England town of Wellsbury from ‘Ginny & Georgia’ is closer than you think”).

Among my pithy quotes that the writer did a good job making sense of in her piece: ““It is idyllic in some ways. It’s kind of an easy target for what people think of as a really nice community. But then to say it’s a model for this kind of show, it seems like a little bit of a stretch.”

