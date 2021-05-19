Blood drive at Wellesley Community Center on May 25

Wellesley Dental Group and Wellesley Friendly Aid are joining forces to co-host an American Red Cross community blood drive on Tuesday, May 25 from 9am-2pm at the Wellesley Community Center at 219 Washington St.

Register online or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Please bring picture identification, and remember to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids before donating.

If you have questions, contact Wellesley Dental Group by phone at 781-237-9071 or by email at [email protected]