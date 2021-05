Wellesley this past week honored Jeanne McGrath, who retired in early May after 47-plus years working for the town, most recently as a payroll specialist.

A hybrid online and in-person celebration was held to recognize McGrath, dubbed the “$1 Billion Lady” by the town for her handling of nearly 2,500 weekly and biweekly payrolls over the years.

She worked for the Department of Public Works before settling in at the Finance Department.

Best of luck in retirement, Jeanne…