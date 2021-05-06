Crash at Wellesley RDF temporarily brings dump runs to a halt

A visitor to the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility drove their vehicle on the wrong side of the roadway and crashed the vehicle into a ditch at around 1pm today, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

A Police spokesperson said it did not appear that anyone was injured, and no property damage resulted due to the crash.

Residents making their dump runs were told by RDF staff to remain in their vehicles, and that they could not leave the RDF for the time being. Today marked the reopening of the RDF’s Give & Take area, so it’s likely a number of residents were there to complete their spring cleanings. One Swellesley reader told us she and others were told they were going to be there for a while, and that “this would be on the news.”

The resulting 9-1-1 call led to multiple emergency vehicles responding. They required access to both sides of the long and narrow drive into the RDF.

By 1:20pm, vehicles were allowed to exit the RDF.