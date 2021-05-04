Give and Take area to reopen at Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility

The Give and Take area at the Wellesley RDF will make its grand reopening on Thur., May 6. The area will follow a hybrid schedule to start out, and hopefully open up more as the season progresses.
Give and Take schedule:
- Thursdays: 7am-3pm, drop off only
- Fridays: 7am-3pm, pick up only (i.e., shopping)
- Saturdays: 7am-3pm: both pick up and drop off
Shopping is limited to 10 minutes.
All COVID restrictions will be enforced as dictated by the RDF.
Wellesley RDF hours, spring 2021:
- Mon.-Wed., 7am-noon
- Thur.-Sat., 7am-3:45pm
- Sun.: 10am-3pm
Leave a Reply