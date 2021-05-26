Keeping track of the Hunnewell Track & Field projects & upcoming events

Wellesley Public Schools has published a webpage that pulls together brief descriptions of the projects, some of which have started and stopped and restarted in recent years. Many town entities have been involved from the School Department and School Committee to the Natural Resources Commission, Playing Fields Task Force, Facilities & Maintenance Department, Community Preservation Committee, and Department of Public Works.

You can dive in deeper with background documents, plus stay aware of upcoming events, several of which are approaching faster than a Raider runner: