Keeping track of the Hunnewell Track & Field projects & upcoming events

Keeping tabs on the Hunnewell Track & Field plans, including a bathroom, team rooms, and lighting, is getting easier.
Wellesley Public Schools has published a webpage that pulls together brief descriptions of the projects, some of which have started and stopped and restarted in recent years. Many town entities have been involved from the School Department and School Committee to the Natural Resources Commission, Playing Fields Task Force, Facilities & Maintenance Department, Community Preservation Committee, and Department of Public Works.
You can dive in deeper with background documents, plus stay aware of upcoming events, several of which are approaching faster than a Raider runner:
- Abutters/neighbors meeting (via Zoom) on May 27 @ 7 PM: Hunnewell Track & Field neighbors are asked to pre-register for this meeting designed to give neighbors an opportunity to: learn what is being considered based on School Dept.’s requirements, provide feedback and ask questions, weigh in on draft lighting usage policy and identify neighborhood representatives who will serve as points of contact for Wellesley High School regarding the Track & Field projects.
- Community forum (via Zoom) on June 2 @ 7 PM: Register in advance for this forum to hear in detail what is being considered for all 3 projects and in particular from a lighting perspective based on school department’s requirements and to ask questions.
- Evening site visit to Newton South Track & Field: Consider visiting Newton South High School (140 Brandeis Rd, Newton) at ~8:30 pm to check out lighting installed last Fall. Here are some nights when the lights should be on: 5/24, 5/26, 5/28, 5/31. For a complete schedule, here is the Newton’s light schedule for the month of May/early June.
Leave a Reply