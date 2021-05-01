Mass Hort offers Wellesley, Dover residents free membership

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society, which calls Elm Bank Reservation its home at 900 Washington St., is offering residents of Wellesley and Dover free membership for a year. The Cheney Bridge at Elm Bank’s entrance, and Mass Hort’s address, are in Wellesley, while the bulk of the reservation is in Dover.

One membership per household gets you free admission to the gardens, which used to be free to everyone but have become increasingly gated off over the years as Mass Hort has looked to become more financially stable and protect its property.

Membership includes access to lots of flowers and other plants, as well as the always fun Weezie’s Garden for kids. Membership also includes discounts at a bunch of nurseries and garden centers, discounts on Mass Hort workshops and events, plus a subscription to Fine Gardening magazine.