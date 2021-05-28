Not too soon for Wellesley to be looking for crossing guards for the next school year

Wellesley’s on the lookout for people interested in becoming school crossing guards.

This morning and afternoon job pays $15.82/hour plus a $7.50 stipend for each shift. “Fresh air and smiling children’s faces are included,” according to the town’s job listing.

Crossing guards are needed for these times and locations:

8am-830am and 3pm-330pm @ Hardy School (Weston Rd), Sprague School (Oak St @ School St) and Bates School (Weston Rd @ Elmwood Rd). The Wednesday afternoon is shift from 12:05-12:35 p.m.

7am-750am and 2:25-2:55pm at Route 9 @ Kingsbury for WMS

Hiring is done through the town’s Human Resources Department. But if you have questions, feel free to contact Kathy Poirier, School Resource Officer with the Wellesley Police Department, at (781) 235-1212 x7297 or [email protected]