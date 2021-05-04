Pinnacle Residential Properties: the art of negotiation

SPONSORED POST: Susan Bevilaqua is a real estate agent at Pinnacle Residential Properties. She writes about the importance of negotiating skills.

Negotiating is something most of us do every day, whether it’s getting your kids to brush their teeth, your spouse to agree to a vacation, or it’s an essential component of your profession. Negotiation is, in fact, one of the most important skills a real estate agent should possess yet, unfortunately, it’s a skill in which many agents are untrained. Strong negotiating skills can make the difference between a sale or an apology. Some people approach it in an adversarial manner, and that is definitely a mistake. I’ve honed this skill over my 16-year real estate career at Pinnacle and find successful negotiations to be one of the most personally satisfying parts of my job. Below are some of my top tips on how I approach the process so that everyone can come away feeling positive about the results:

1. LISTEN to all parties. Everyone wants and deserves to be heard.

2. UNDERSTAND the motivation of each party in the transaction.

3. KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE – how, exactly, does this individual need to receive information?

4. KEEP YOUR FOCUS ON THE GOAL – and remind your clients to do the same.

5. STAYING CALMING helps your clients to stay calm as well. Buying and selling a home can be a stressful time.

