Volunteers sought to place flags on veterans’ graves in Wellesley

Graves 2019_Woodlawn
Photo by Chris Cavallerano

The Department of Veterans’ Services in Wellesley is looking for volunteers to assist in in placing U.S. flags on veterans’ graves at Woodlawn Cemetery on Sat., May 15th, 10am.

Veteran’s Services hopes to get most of the flags replaced on that day, but is also looking for volunteers on Sun., May 16th if needed.

To volunteer , please contact Joe Oliveri, Wellesley’s Veterans’ Graves & Ceremonial Officer, at 774-292-9932

The traditional Memorial Day Ceremony will take place on May 31.

