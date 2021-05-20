Wellesley ban on new fur product sales gets Attorney General’s OK

The Attorney General’s office has approved an amendment to Wellesley Town Bylaws that bans the sale of new fur products in Wellesley come the fall

The update stems from a citizen petition at last fall’s Special Town Meeting that sparked a couple of hours of discussion and was approved by Town Meeting members by a vote of 140 yes, 64 no, 2 abstaining.

In the end, despite pleas from some merchants that this new rule exclusive to Wellesley could be financially “devastating” to them, Town Meeting voted in favor of an amended article for the ban, with many echoing sentiments this would make Wellesley a leader in the movement against animal cruelty.

Article 28 adds Chapter 53A. “Fur Products” to the Town Bylaws that states:

53A.3 Prohibitions. It is unlawful to sell, offer for sale, display for sale, trade or otherwise distribute for monetary or nonmonetary consideration a fur product in the Town of Wellesley.



In accordance with Massachusetts General Laws, changes to Town Bylaws must be reviewed and approved by the Attorney General’s office before officially adopted. There is a 90-day appeal period for the bylaw change.

Claims of invalidity of the amendment to the Town Bylaws by reason of any defect in the procedure of adoption or amendment may only be made within ninety (90) days of the date of posting, said posting date being May 18, 2021 and said deadline August 16, 2021.