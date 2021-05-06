Wellesley Business Buzz: Hipstitch opens; Bobbles & Lace leaves Wellesley for Newport; Article 21’s passage could attract small restaurants; Heroes opens in Wellesley Square; Art gallery pops up on Central Street

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Hipstitch open house

Wellesley has officially welcomed the Hipstitch sewing & knitting studio to Church Square. Hipstitch has expanded into Wellesley at 20 Church St., from its Newton location, which is still going strong.

Thanks to the very crafty Abby Glassenberg for sharing these photos from the open house.

Bobbles & Lace leaves Wellesley, opens in Newport

You’ll now need to head to Newport, Newbury Street, or Nantucket if you want to get your bobbles or lace in person. The Bobbles & Lace women’s clothing and accessories shop has bid Wellesley farewell, thanking customers for 5 years of patronage at its 93 Central St., in Wellesley Square.

Looks like another empty storefront in which artists might be able to show their stuff…

Wellesley Article 21’s passage paves way for smaller restaurants to serve booze

Town Meeting this week almost unanimously approved Article 21 (202 to 1), which authorizes the Select Board to hit up the state to allow restaurants with less than 50 seats to serve alcoholic beverages. The town sees this as one way to attract smaller restaurants to empty storefronts, and to give existing restaurants and food-related businesses an opportunity to expand their services.

Brad Wasik of Wasik’s Cheese Shop spoke at Town Meeting in favor of the article. His family would love to open a bistro, but that’s not feasible with the current 50-seat minimum to serve alcohol, he said. “The economics for running a small restaurant just don’t work without the sale of alcohol,” he said.

Fear not—Heroes moves into Wellesley Square

Heroes Fitness has opened up at 98 Central St., behind B. Good. Personal trainer and business owner Connor Griffin says the company is all about helping clients increase their health and well-being through customized training programs that never repeat the same workout. At 26 years old, Griffin is something of a personal training prodigy who taught at gyms all over Boston before striking out on his own.

Heroes got going a couple of weeks ago on Zoom with a soft opening for those seeking hard bodies, and will soon start in-person classes.

Although that corner of Wellesley Square already has its share of heroes on hand, what with the fire department there and all, the populace can always use a few more champions around, right?

Welcome to Wellesley, Heroes Fitness.

Art gallery pops up on Central Street

Wellesley Women Artisans are displaying their work at 90 Central St. in the middle of Wellesley Square for the month of May, and the artwork of Wellesley College students are being shown in spaces next door and across the street. An outfit called Art Wellesley has organized these and other displays downtown, coordinating with local property owners.

The Wellesley Women Artisans show features work by a dozen artists, and the exhibitors will staff the show from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The show also features a tribute to Wellesley veterans, spearheaded by the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, which puts on Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend.

