Wellesley Business Buzz: WHS grads bring Mad Minis to Roche Bros.; Spring cleaning for a cause; Parklets get new homes; Save the date for Linden, Wellesley Square sidewalk sales

Crazy little thing called Mad Minis now at Roche Bros.

Tired of novelty ice cream treats that are either so enormous you could gain weight just looking at them, or so lacking in quality that you just can’t even? Wellesley High School graduates Mark Robinson and Lee Gavris were, so they decided to do something about the well-documented yet largely ignored frozen dessert problem.

The pair co-founded Little Something Foods, LLC and launched Mad Minis. Their goal: to capture the taste and quality of the cold treats they gobbled down durning their formative ice cream years, when they bopped around from Bailey’s on Central Street to Friendly’s on Linden Street over to Sunshine Dairy on Washington Street and on to Brigham’s in Wellesley Hills. Mad Minis contain no artificial ingredients and at only 60 calories per cookie, they’re what the company calls a “permissible indulgence.”

Over the past several years what once seemed like a crazy leap of faith has grown to include placement in all sorts of big-name stores, including Mad Minis’ recent inclusion in the freezer section of Wellesley’s own Roche Bros. in Linden Square.

We tried them out and the goodies were mad good. The guys obviously have spared no expense on high-quality chocolate, and the fattest of butterfat for the ice cream component. The portion size is great for kids and those trying to avoid supersizing their treats intake

So next time you pop in to Roche, why not see how a couple of locals are shaking up the novelty ice cream game? Mark still lives here in Wellesley, Lee has settled in nearby Newton, and the Little Something Foods office is located in Wellesley.

Spring Cleaning for a Cause

With many families in need of basic necessities, it is more important than ever to open your hearts and donate to Welcome Home, a local home goods pantry. Welcome Home provides families experiencing hardship with basic household items so they can live with dignity.

DATE: May 15-23

DROP-OFF LOCATION: PoppinIn, LindenSquare

NEEDED: New or like-new household items such as glassware, bakeware, towels/sheets, pots/pans, small appliances

Please direct any questions to: [email protected], 617-454-4795

Parklets getting new homes

Wellesley Assistant Executive Director Amy Frigulietti shared plans at this week’s Select Board meeting for new parklets—mini outdoor eating areas—in Wellesley Square. The town last year received state grant money for barriers and other gear designed to cordon off temporary outdoor eating areas, and last year set up the equipment at Clocktower Park in Wellesley Hills.

This time around the town is instead looking to set up parklets outside the Juniper restaurant, expanding that restaurant’s outside eating area, and in front of Old School Pizzeria, which shares that chunk of Central Street with a few other eateries. For Juniper, the story is rather heartwarming: Other merchants petitioned the town to encourage this project, as what’s good for Juniper is good for stores along that stretch, especially in light of Peet’s traffic being no more.

Select Board members did have some questions about the safety of the spot in front of Old School, as drivers coming into the Square at that juncture are often jockeying for position, but the town’s traffic and safety experts have given it the go-ahead.

The town is also looking at options for making the barriers used to set up the parklets a tad prettier than during the pilot last year.

The consensus among the Board was that the more outdoor eating options the better, as long as sidewalks are still passable by pedestrians and options are accessible to all.

Save the dates: Linden Square, Wellesley Square sidewalk sales

Linden Square in Wellesley will hold its annual Sidewalk Sale on Thurs., May 20 – Sun., May 23. Loads of merchants will have their goods out all day, and some sale items will be discounted up to 70%. Don’t miss the discounts at this fun yearly event.

Wellesley Square Merchants will hold their next monthly Sidewalk Saturday event on May 22. Central Street will be closed 10am – 5pm. from Grove Street to CVS, creating a pedestrian-friendly, family-fun event. Live music will be part of the fun in front of CVS and further down the street in Central Park (near the Wellesley Square post office).

Additional dates for Wellesley Square Sidewalk Saturdays are: June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18.

