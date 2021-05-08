Wellesley celebrates its renovated softball fields

More than a 100 supporters gathered on late Friday afternoon to celebrate the official opening of the town’s newly renovated Lee and Warren softball fields.

Thanks to town, Community Preservation Committee, and individual/corporate donors who put some $1M into the projects, the fields have been gussied up in a big way. Nice dugouts, scoreboards, and the fields themselves will catch the attention of those traveling down Rte. 16 through the middle of town.

“Level the playing fields,” has been the mantra of the softball field upgrades, spearheaded by Jill Creevy but made possible by many more, including the youth players whose voices Creevy said made all the difference. (Maybe we can get Creevy to turn her attention to local journalism fundraising next.)

Wellesley High School Athletic Director John Brown said the improved facilities make a huge difference for public school programs. WHS saw its biggest turnout for softball tryouts in 10 years, he said, and the future is bright since the fields should attract renewed interest in youth leagues, too.