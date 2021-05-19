Wellesley Community Bulletin Board

Check out the Community Bulletin Board section on The Swellesley Report, a place to find out about exciting events going on in the area.

Featured this week:

Summer seminar for middle school students. See the flyer.

Promotes a love for history by allowing students to conduct in-depth research into their chosen historical topic.

[email protected]

MassBay Community College

Welcome back! Fall semester is on campus and online. See the flyer.

Classes start Sept. 7, 2021. Register now.

Start here, go anywhere

Aulegatum Financial Partners presents free movie screening event

The timeless classic, Think and Grow Rich is now a movie.

Screening date: June 25, 2021, 9:30pm

Free ticket here.

Wellesley Square salon news

Spacious, bright, and sunny hair salon overlooking the village in Wellesley Square has one chair available for the right stylist …. interested parties please call or text 781-223-8558

Here’s how to have your business or non-profit’s flyer appear on The Swellesley Report’s Community Bulletin Board at a nominal rate