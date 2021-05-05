Wellesley Community Bulletin Board

Check out the Community Bulletin Board section on The Swellesley Report, a place to find out about exciting events going on in the area.
Featured this week:
The Concord Review History Camp
Seminar for middle school students. See the flyer.
Promotes a love for history by allowing students to conduct in-depth research into their chosen historical topic.
[email protected]
Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club—A Neighborhood Cookbook
On sale in the Linden Square Courtyard area. See the flyer.
DATES: May 6 – 8
TIME: 11am – 2pm
Great office space available in Wellesley Hills
Be close to home, but don’t work from home. See the flyer.
Single offices available in a four-office suite.
Contact [email protected]
Wellesley Square salon news
UU Wellesley Hills
Members and friends are invited to help honor Black lives harmed and lost. See the flyer.
Monthly 15-minute silent village in front of 309 Washington Street.
Wed., May 5, 12:30pm & Wed., June 2, 12:30pm
