Wellesley COVID-19 update: 40% of residents fully vaxxed

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from 36% to 40% over the past week, with big jumps within certain age ranges, according to weekly data released by the state.

Wellesley has nearly 12,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state now has surpassed 2.7 million fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts 60% of its population with at least 1 dose. Significant increases were seen among the 30-49 age group, with those fully vaccinated increasing from 41% to 48% over the past week, while 70% of those in the 50-64 age category in Wellesley are now vaccinated, up from 59% the week before.

Wellesley’s COVID-19 numbers, including average daily incidence rate, are heading in the right direction. No big spikes showing on the Wellesley Public Schools dashboard either, as there had been concern there could be following April vacation.