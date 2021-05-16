Wellesley Cultural Council seeks new members

The Wellesley Cultural Council, which disburses public funds to enrich artistic and cultural life in town, is seeking new volunteer members. This Wellesley town government committee is the local presence of the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Members serve a renewable 3-year term and their primary duty is to read and assess grant applications submitted by artists and educators for events or programs to benefit Wellesley residents. Typically, grant applications are received by mid-October, a meeting to assess them occurs in November, and most duties of Council members are complete by December.

For more information, please contact Council Chair Nora Tracy Phillips at [email protected].