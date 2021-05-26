Wellesley High seniors join forces to clean up the RDF

It’s inevitable as residents dutifully drop off their recyclables and garbage at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility that some amount of that stuff escapes. No matter how carefully you organize your receptacles or tie your garbage pages, some of that material is going to get loose, and scout about to land in a stream, forest, or someone’s backyard. I’ve seen it happen on a windy day at the RDF, even when you go to toss a plastic bottle all of 3 feet into a dumpster.

A group of about 40 Wellesley High School seniors today did their part, on Community Service Day, to pick up gobs of litter at the RDF.

No reason to have the RDF looking dumpy.

“They worked in teams and the place looks amazing. The RDF staff would love to give them a big thank you and good luck,” says RDF Superintendent Jamie Manzolini.