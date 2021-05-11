Wellesley High students recognized for ‘Democracy Challenge’ videos

Wellesley High School students have been honored by the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts for their prolific submissions to the organization’s Democracy Challenge student video content.

Wellesley High earned the Catalyst Award for sending in 25 videos, a compilation of which you can view below. The videos focus on everything from protests to elections to local politics.

Students were invited to submit 30-second videos demonstrating what they learned about democracy in 2020. Organizers say 125 videos were submitted overall.