Wellesley in process of ditching unapproved mountain bike trails

The Town of Wellesley is cracking down on the recent proliferation of unapproved mountain bike trails in town. We recently saw a group of bikers making use of one of the newly created bandit trails adjacent to the Brook Path. Although the set-up was undeniably gnarly, the town points out that informal trails cause compacted soil erosion, dangerous trail conditions, and expensive restoration and repair costs.

The town is in the process of dismantling jumps on town-owned land and clearing associated debris.

We wonder if the interest is widespread enough for passionate parties to approach town officials about carving out a dedicated and legal mountain biking trail.

Or it could be that could be this was a short-lived trend, its illicit nature half the fun, and now everyone’s ready to bail?