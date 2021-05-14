Wellesley inches toward having half its population fully vaxxed

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from 40% to 47% over the past week, with big jumps within certain age ranges, according to weekly data released by the state.

Wellesley has nearly 14,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state now has surpassed 3 million fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts 62% of its population with at least 1 dose. Significant increases were seen among the 30-49 age group, with those fully vaccinated increasing from 48% to 61% over the past week, while 82% of those in the 50-64 age category in Wellesley are now vaccinated, up from 70% the week before.

Wellesley’s COVID-19 numbers, including an average daily incidence rate in the single digits, are heading in the right direction. No big spikes showing on the Wellesley Public Schools dashboard either, as there had been concern there could be following April vacation.