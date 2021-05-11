Wellesley Police log: 2 more catalytic converters stolen; car drives into ditch at RDF; shed fire at Morses Pond

Wellesley Police log for the week of May 3-8:

Arrests

On May 5, 2021 Detective D’Innocenzo applied for an arrest warrant for a suspect in relation to a breaking and entering case from 2018. The warrant was issued by Dedham District Court for Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime, Wanton Destruction of Property and Larceny over $1,200 for breaking into a business on Central Street in November of 2018. Detectives went to the suspect’s residence in Dorchester and placed him under arrest. He was transported to Boston Police Department District B-2 where he was booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $2,500 bail.

Incidents

On May 3, 2021 at 2:04 p.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a female reporting party who stated the catalytic converter was stolen from her Toyota Prius. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On May 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female party regarding a fraudulent purchase made with her credit card. She stated there was a purchase on March 20th for $3,378.04 at a furniture store in Liverpool, New York that she did not make. She had already notified her credit card company and they requested that she file a police report. There are no suspects at this time.

On May 4, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Officer Collins spoke with a female reporting party who stated that $1,900 had been taken by a family member. The reporting party called back at 4:05 p.m. and stated that the missing money had been located in the home.

On May 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity theft. She stated an unknown party opened a bank account at the bank she holds her accounts and transferred $35,000 from her account into the fraudulent account. She was contacted by the fraud department at her bank and the funds were returned to her account. The unknown individual had changed the contact information on her account as well. The incident is under investigation.

On May 5, 2021 at 11:02 a.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a female reporting party regarding a catalytic converter being stolen from her Toyota Prius. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On May 4, 2021 at 2:13 p.m. Officer Poirier was advised that there were juveniles that had been damaging the windows, railings and cameras to a business on Washington Street. The business owner observed the two juveniles and spoke with them and advised them they were not welcome on the property. He asked for their names and they provided them to the reporting party. Officer Poirier spoke with the parents of both juveniles and advised them that they were to stay away from the property.

On May 6, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to the Wellesley Recycle and Disposal Facility for a report of a motor vehicle that had driven into a ditch on the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was acting erratically after the crash. The male party was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On May 6, 2021 at 7:20 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a male reporting party who stated his son received a harassing email regarding an item that he had listed for sale on Craigslist. He had initially agreed to sell the item to a buyer and then decided to sell to another buyer for more money. The 1st buyer was agitated that he would not be getting the item and threatened to come to the residence and to take him to small claims court. Officer Scopa called the buyer and explained that it was a juvenile that had listed the item on Craigslist and advised him not to contact him again.

On May 8, 2021 at 3:49 p.m. Officer Collins was dispatched to the beach at Morses Pond for a shed that was on fire. The reporting party stated that he observed a group of about 5 high school aged male parties attempting to set the shed on fire. The reporting party confronted the youths at which point they left the area on bicycles. The fire was extinguished by the reporting party. There did not appear to be any damage to the inside of the shed and some charring to the outside of the shed.

ON May 8, 2021 at 10:20 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol when he observed a Honda pickup truck and conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed the insurance was revoked in January 2020 and belonged on a BMW sedan. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Attaching a Number Plate.